Carnival plc (CCL) Plans $0.50 Dividend

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CCL opened at GBX 4,430 ($58.64) on Friday. Carnival has a 52-week low of GBX 4,437 ($58.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,435 ($71.94).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Carnival from GBX 5,050 ($66.84) to GBX 5,300 ($70.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carnival from GBX 5,920 ($78.36) to GBX 5,910 ($78.23) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,452.50 ($72.17).

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

