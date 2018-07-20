Carnival Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Carnival has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carnival to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

NYSE CCL opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carnival has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $316,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

