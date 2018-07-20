Carnival Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.
Carnival has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carnival to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.
NYSE CCL opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carnival has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.
In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $316,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Carnival Company Profile
Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.
