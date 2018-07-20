CarMax (KMX) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Headlines about CarMax (NYSE:KMX) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CarMax earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4703634926335 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $61.94 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Buckingham Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 98,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $7,324,389.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,404.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 74,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $5,726,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,636,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,459,023. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

