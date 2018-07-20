CarGurus Inc (CARG) VP Sells $278,025.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Sarah Amory Welch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $278,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CARG opened at $36.87 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $40.60.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. CarGurus’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $261,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $518,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.
