CarGurus Inc (CARG) VP Sells $278,025.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Sarah Amory Welch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $278,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CARG opened at $36.87 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. CarGurus’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $261,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $518,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

