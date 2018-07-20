Cardtronics (CATM) vs. B. Riley Financial (RILY) Critical Analysis

Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cardtronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardtronics and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 1 3 2 0 2.17 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardtronics currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Cardtronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cardtronics does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cardtronics and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics -9.91% 29.50% 6.44% B. Riley Financial 0.56% 12.71% 2.48%

Risk and Volatility

Cardtronics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardtronics and B. Riley Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.51 billion 0.81 -$145.35 million $2.77 9.65 B. Riley Financial $322.18 million 1.81 $11.55 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardtronics.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Cardtronics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2017, it provided services to approximately 230,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as email, Internet security, Web hosting, and other services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

