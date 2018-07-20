Carbonite (CARB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Carbonite to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbonite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Carbonite from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carbonite from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carbonite from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Carbonite traded up $1.15, hitting $38.15, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 18,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,833. Carbonite has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.51 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Carbonite will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $36,235.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 8,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $331,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,647 shares of company stock worth $2,045,357 in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARB. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,523,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,825,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,325,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 3,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 372,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

