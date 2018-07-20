Capital One National Association Takes Position in Otter Tail Co. (OTTR)

Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 264.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 246,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 121,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,568,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 34,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail opened at $48.55 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.70. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.02%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In related news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $65,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

