Capital One National Association Invests $670,000 in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Stock

Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,557.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $181.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $106,878.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy opened at $132.09 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $85.73 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

