Capital One Financial (COF) PT Raised to $132.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $76.98 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,787 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $175,126.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 12,214 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $1,133,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,183 shares of company stock worth $27,691,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

