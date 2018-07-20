Capital City Trust Co. FL Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,644. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $140.54 and a 1-year high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.