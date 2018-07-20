Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires New Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.06% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF traded down $0.18, reaching $27.26, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,692. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th.

