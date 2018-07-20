Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 443 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,979,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 79,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 946.1% during the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $168.83. 2,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,378. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.5461 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.