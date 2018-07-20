Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Upgraded to “C$254.60” by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from a market perform rating to a c$254.60 rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have C$275.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$230.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2018 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $13.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $15.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CP. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a c$254.60 rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$275.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a c$254.60 rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$229.00 to C$225.00 and set a c$254.60 rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the company a c$254.60 rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a c$254.60 rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$262.80.

Shares of TSE:CP traded up C$1.08 on Thursday, hitting C$255.68. The stock had a trading volume of 85,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,072. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$189.57 and a twelve month high of C$257.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.76 by C($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 89.03% and a return on equity of 101.93%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.68 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

