Canadian National Railway (CNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.25

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.25 and last traded at $86.39, with a volume of 36901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.81 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.3603 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 577,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5,247.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 392,504 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,412,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,988,000 after purchasing an additional 296,729 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 274,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 243,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $15,791,000. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

