Campbell Soup (CPB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Gabelli

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Gabelli in a research report issued on Monday.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Campbell Soup to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Campbell Soup traded down $0.17, hitting $40.78, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 84,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,330 shares in the company, valued at $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.3% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

