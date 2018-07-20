Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $236,000 in VF Corp (VFC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in VF by 5,303.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VF by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in VF by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

VF stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $56.57 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,161,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,886.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,900 shares of company stock worth $17,948,688. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Bank of America raised shares of VF from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of VF from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $86.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

