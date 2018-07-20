Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of Hostess Brands opened at $14.28 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.94. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $208.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

