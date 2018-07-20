Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Kirby Co. (KEX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kirby by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Kirby by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 141,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Kirby opened at $86.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $94.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $741.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.64 million. Kirby had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kirby to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $79,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,692.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,588 shares of company stock valued at $27,252,939. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

