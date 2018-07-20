Camden Property Trust (CPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPT. Bank of America upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

CPT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 233,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,866. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $78.19 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $230.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $999,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,715,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $198,282.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,746.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,397,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

