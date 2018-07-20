Cambiar Investors LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 125,616 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $175,732.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $500,066.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,669.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

EXPD stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

