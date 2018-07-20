Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 386,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,011 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

United Bankshares opened at $36.10 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. United Bankshares had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $176.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

