Calpine (CPN) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.02

Press coverage about Calpine (NYSE:CPN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calpine earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.5877293621018 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Calpine remained flat at $$15.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Calpine has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.25.

Calpine Company Profile

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

