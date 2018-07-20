Callon Petroleum (CPE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Callon Petroleum’s operation is solely focused on the Permian Basin, which is the highest-producing shale play in the United States. Unlike most of the explorers in the Permian basin, Callon Petroleum is not significantly exposed to Permian bottlenecks. This is because the company has already reserved Permian pipeline networks to transport roughly 90% of its produced liquid volumes to the local refineries. Also, most of the company production comprised of crude. The ‘oilier’ nature of Callon Petroleum’s volume mix positions it to benefit from strengthening oil prices. However, the rising operating expenses of the company are expected to hamper its profit margin in the future. Additionally, the company’s recent acre addition in the Delaware Basin was supported through shares-offering and senior notes. The stock offering diluted its shareholders’ position.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of CPE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 204,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.69 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 12.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,004,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $198,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,244 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,891,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 587,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,762,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,291,000 after acquiring an additional 699,715 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.6% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,652 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,293,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134,478 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

