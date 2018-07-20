California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. LGI Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.68 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 9.38%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.