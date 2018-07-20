California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1,294.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Herlache sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $45,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $310,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,535 shares of company stock valued at $418,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Nicolet Bankshares opened at $55.66 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $534.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

