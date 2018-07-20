Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $9.97 Million in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in United Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 178,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after acquiring an additional 63,417 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 131,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 6,557 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $812,150.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $1,246,159.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,286 shares of company stock worth $4,143,938. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

