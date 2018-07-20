Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 80,993 Target Co. (TGT)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 80,993 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Target by 168.7% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $112,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $128,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $142,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,813 shares of company stock worth $4,076,175. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target opened at $78.46 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $79.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

