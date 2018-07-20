Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,924,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $324,763,042.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 69,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $875,573.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.50.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

