Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Cap of $348.72 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Bytom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004736 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, ZB.COM, OKEx and CoinEgg. Bytom has a market capitalization of $348.72 million and approximately $85.40 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.01128820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000311 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005430 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017424 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 tokens. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, CoinEx, RightBTC, CoinEgg, EXX, HitBTC, Neraex, Gate.io, OEX, Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, Lbank and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

