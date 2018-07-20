Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) Market Capitalization Tops $81.49 Million

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for $126.15 or 0.01716820 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptox. Byteball Bytes has a market capitalization of $81.49 million and $206,764.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes launched on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,946 coins. Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org . The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptox, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Byteball Bytes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

