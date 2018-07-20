Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Takes Position in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,579,000 after purchasing an additional 623,336 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 662,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after purchasing an additional 501,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,226,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,806,000 after purchasing an additional 487,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 394,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 214.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 555,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 378,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $850.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.88 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

