Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,812 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,010.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Argus assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of KeyCorp traded down $0.11, reaching $20.52, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 796,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369,273. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

