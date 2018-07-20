Bulwark Market Capitalization Achieves $9.12 Million (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00012712 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $24,497.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006092 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 9,953,263 coins and its circulating supply is 9,634,209 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.