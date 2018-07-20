BSB Bancorp (BLMT) versus Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Financial Analysis

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ: BLMT) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BSB Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSB Bancorp $80.77 million 4.25 $14.38 million N/A N/A Lakeland Financial $201.71 million 6.21 $57.33 million $2.39 20.73

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BSB Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

BSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BSB Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BSB Bancorp and Lakeland Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lakeland Financial has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than BSB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BSB Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSB Bancorp 19.46% 10.94% 0.75% Lakeland Financial 28.94% 14.09% 1.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of BSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of BSB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats BSB Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSB Bancorp

BSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, indirect automobile loans, commercial business loans, construction loans and investment securities, other consumer loans, and second mortgage loans. BSB Bancorp, Inc. also offers lockbox, online and mobile banking, global payments, and cash management services. It operates through six full-service branch offices located in Belmont, Watertown, Waltham, Newton, and Cambridge in Southeast Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Belmont, Massachusetts.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and online treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

