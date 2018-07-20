Bruker Co. (BRKR) Holdings Reduced by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,664 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 501.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker opened at $29.72 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.25 million. Bruker had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. BTIG Research set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

