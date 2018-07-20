BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT (RA) Insider Purchases $532,841.00 in Stock

BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) insider Brookfield Investment Manageme bought 23,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $532,841.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT opened at $22.98 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $24.39.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%.
About BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT
There is no company description available for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
