BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT (RA) Insider Purchases $532,841.00 in Stock

BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) insider Brookfield Investment Manageme bought 23,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $532,841.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT opened at $22.98 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $24.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT by 144.8% in the first quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000.

About BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT

There is no company description available for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

