Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) vs. Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Head to Head Contrast

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 5.40% 2.31% 1.01% Dynagas LNG Partners 6.93% 9.71% 2.29%

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 135.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Dynagas LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Dynagas LNG Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $3.54 billion 3.10 $124.00 million $1.51 26.23 Dynagas LNG Partners $138.99 million 2.05 $16.05 million $0.74 10.84

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Dynagas LNG Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00 Dynagas LNG Partners 1 3 2 0 2.17

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus target price of $47.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.00%. Dynagas LNG Partners has a consensus target price of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 38.40%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynagas LNG Partners is more favorable than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 km of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 km of rail in South America; approximately 4,000 km of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 37 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe. The company's Energy segment offers energy transportation, distribution, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; and 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in the United States and Canada. This segment also provides heating, cooling, and energy solutions; and distributed natural gas, water, and wastewater services to approximately 59,000 commercial and residential customers. Its Communications Infrastructure segment offers services and critical infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecom sectors. It has approximately 7,000 multi-purpose towers and active rooftop sites; and 5,000 km of fiber backbone located in France. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited serves as the general partner of the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

