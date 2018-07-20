Brokers Set Expectations for Franco Nevada Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Desjardins also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.07. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of C$218.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.86 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$105.00 to C$107.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$114.64.

TSE:FNV opened at C$98.81 on Thursday. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of C$85.21 and a 12 month high of C$110.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.