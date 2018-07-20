Brokers Set Expectations for Columbia Sportswear’s Q2 2018 Earnings (COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report released on Monday, July 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kawamoto expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COLM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, CL King downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $94.32 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $54.89 and a 1-year high of $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $607.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,005 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,069,525.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,071.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 19,946 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,702,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

