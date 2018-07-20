Brokerages Set Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Price Target at $53.25

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.18, reaching $46.26, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.12. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $173,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $173,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,099,000 after buying an additional 307,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 297,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.