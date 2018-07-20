Brokerages Set Fitbit Inc (FIT) Target Price at $5.86

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

FIT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Fitbit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,037.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,275,572 shares of company stock worth $6,527,024. 19.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIT. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fitbit traded down $0.38, reaching $6.14, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 318,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,423. Fitbit has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Fitbit will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

