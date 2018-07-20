Brokerages Set Cerner Co. (CERN) PT at $69.05

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.05.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Cerner has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.50%. Cerner’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $174,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,717,212.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 205,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $12,389,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,102,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.