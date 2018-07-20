Brokerages Set Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) PT at $123.33

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,626,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $1,251,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,371.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 102.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies traded up $0.62, reaching $114.98, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 388,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $119.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 14.48%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.