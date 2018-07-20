Brokerages Set ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Target Price at $210.00

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 67.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth $227,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 39.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADDYY traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $110.93. 21,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,843. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 23.72%. sell-side analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

