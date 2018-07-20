Brokerages Expect Hudson Ltd (HUD) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hudson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.67 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUD. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE HUD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 201,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,791. Hudson has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the first quarter valued at $800,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the first quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the first quarter valued at $951,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

