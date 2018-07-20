Brokerages Expect Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.65. Canadian Natural Resource reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resource will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resource.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resource opened at $35.13 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resource has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.2609 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Canadian Natural Resource’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

