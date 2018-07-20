Brokerages Expect Apptio Inc (APTI) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apptio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Apptio reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apptio will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apptio.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.64 million. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

APTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Apptio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apptio from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apptio to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apptio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

In other news, insider John C. Morrow sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $353,454.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher Pick sold 17,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $575,271.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,986 in the last ninety days. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apptio by 85.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,301,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,104,000 after acquiring an additional 598,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apptio by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 65,199 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apptio by 36.8% in the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 960,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after acquiring an additional 258,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apptio by 26.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apptio by 106.6% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 825,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 426,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apptio stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 164,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,273. Apptio has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 0.08.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

