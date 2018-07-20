Brokerages Expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Abraxas Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 27.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on shares of Abraxas Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

Abraxas Petroleum traded down $0.07, reaching $2.80, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 72,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,371. The firm has a market cap of $474.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,229 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 801.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 816,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 725,604 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 535,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 3,389.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 526,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 511,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

