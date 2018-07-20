Brokerages Anticipate aTyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.37). aTyr Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently commented on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital Fund Qualified, sold 3,209,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $2,984,663.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $4,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIFE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. 709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,527. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.19. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.