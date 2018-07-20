BroadVision (BVSN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BroadVision earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 42.9954775397921 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BroadVision traded up $0.05, hitting $2.10, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,571. BroadVision has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. BroadVision had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 101.19%.

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

